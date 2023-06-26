A resolution seeking the suspension of Cebu Pacific Air’s legislative franchise has been filed at the House of Representatives.

Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez on Monday said he filed the still unnumbered resolution on June 23 as punishment for the local airline’s “terrible” service.

He said Congress grants a legislative franchise to a private company “for the benefit of the public” but Cebu Pacific, instead, has a history of unsatisfactory service.

“Passengers of Cebu Pacific experience flight delays and cancellations, and to make matters worse, their customer service is also unreliable with passengers complaining that Cebu Pacific does not provide immediate assistance or support regarding their concerns despite seeking help from the airline’s customer service hotlines and in-person help desks,” the resolution read.

Rodriguez cited a Cebu Pacific passenger who claimed in a Senate hearing last week that they were forced to sleep on the floor of Narita International Airport in Japan after they were left without food and any commitment for accommodation when “their return flight to Manila from Tokyo on June 5” was delayed due to “noise problems from their aircraft’s engine”.

The Mindanao lawmaker also noted another passenger who said she nearly missed her dentistry board exam when her flight from Dumaguete City to Manila on May 1 was moved four days later. She was surprised to learn that her aunt in Australia was able to buy a ticket for a Cebu Pacific flight for over PHP10,000 on May 2.

“This shows that seats are available to highest paying customers even though there are a lot of passengers bumped off by delayed flights waiting,” Rodriguez said.

He also cited their own sad experience with the Cebu Pacific airline when his wife Fenina, together with seven of her high school classmates (some from the US), took a Cebu Pacific flight from Cebu to Cagayan de Oro to attend their class reunion last May 17, which was delayed for three hours without notice and explanation.

“They were given only one bottled water and biscuits,” he said, adding that he had to wait for “an additional three hours in Laguindingan Airport before meeting them upon their late arrival.”

He emphasized that all these complaints should prompt Congress to suspend the airline’s legislative franchise until it improves its service to the satisfaction of the riding public. (PNA)