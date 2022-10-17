The tourism department said hotel reservations for November 10-14 in the city are almost full because of the international triathlon event Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa, tourism officer Demetrio Alvior Jr. said.

Alvior claimed Wednesday during the Kapihan sa PIA at SM City Puerto Princesa that even though there are only about 1,200 triathletes competing, the actual number of visitors is four times higher because of family members, friends, and technicians who will join them.

The eight hotels they have reserved are about to fill up with guests, and some people who want to travel to Puerto Princesa are already having trouble finding lodging, he said.

“Kagandahan din, nakuha natin ngayon mag-host ng Ironman ngayong November 13. Yan ay isang international event na malaki ang maitutulong sa ekonomiya ng Puerto Princesa,” he said.

“Bagamat ang mga participante ang minimum na target natin ay 1,200 pero ta-times three, times four yan kaya ang mga accommodation ngayon dito sa Puerto Princesa sa date ng November 10 hanggang 14 ay halos fully booked na, mahirap na kumuha, kaya epekto na ‘yon ng Ironman,” he added.

Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa will lead triathletes to a single-loop 1.9-kilometer swim from the baywalk, three-loop 90-kilometer bike race from baywalk to Iwahig Bridge, and two-loop 21-kilometer run that will end at the Balayong People’s Park. (MCE/PIA MIMAROPA)

