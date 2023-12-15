A pursuit operation is underway following the targeted killing of Barangay Kagawad Belmor Tenin in Brooke’s Point at around 7:55 a.m. on Friday, December 15, at the spillway in Barangay Mainit, Palawan.

According to the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station, a manhunt has been initiated, and checkpoints are already established to identify and apprehend the assailant.

Tenin, 35, was shot by an unidentified assailant while making a routine stop at a local store (talipapa) in Poblacion, Brooke’s Point, with his wife and son, police reports claimed.

The suspects quickly fled towards Barangay Mainit, prompting swift action from the authorities.

Despite immediate efforts at the Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital, Tenin succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head.