Honda Bay, Puerto Bay, Malampaya Sound still positive for red tide

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said latest laboratory result showed Honda Bay, Puerto Princesa Bay, and Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay town remain affected by red tide toxin.

Based on the BFAR and Local Government Units (LGU) laboratory results, shellfishes collected at the stated coastal waters are still positive for paralytic shellfish poison that is beyond the regulatory limit.

The bureau stated that all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from these areas are still not safe for human consumption.

“Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.”

The red tide toxins are known to cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP), which can be fatal to human if ingested by eating sea life.

Other coastal waters with positive red tide toxin include Sorsogon Bay in Sorsogon; Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Tambobo Bay; Siaton in Negros Oriental; Coastal waters of Daram Island, Zumarraga, and Cambatutay Bay in Western Samar; Coastal waters of Calubian, Leyte, Carigara Bay, and Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City in Leyte; Coastal waters of Biliran slands; Coastal waters of Guiuan and Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; Balite Bay, Mati City in Davao Oriental; Lianga Bay and Coastal waters of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; and San Pedro Bay in Western Samar.

