Homegrown culture-inspired band goes digital

Palawano performs at E-Republik (now known as Lafftrip Comedy Bar). |Image courtesy of Patricia Laririt

The band celebrated the launch Saturday at E-Republik, now called Lafftrip Comedy Bar, by performing songs from their self-titled 10-track album, which contains songs they have composed and performed in the 18-year existence.

The veteran local band Palawano has embraced the digital, releasing this week their first single “Ungsod” on several online music platforms.

The band celebrated the launch Saturday at E-Republik, now called Lafftrip Comedy Bar, by performing songs from their self-titled 10-track album, which contains songs they have composed and performed in the 18-year existence.

Band leader Bimbo Fernandez said that even as veteran musicians, digital streaming is new to them but they had to embrace it for whatever outcome it would yield.

“Hindi namin alam what will happen afterward. Hopefully, ito ang magiging simula para ‘yong mga younger generation of artists ay masubukan ito. I hope they get the right formula para ma-appreciate sila ng marami,” he said.

Fernandez added that the song “Ungsod,” whose title comes from an indigenous group’s language, is about a divine being’s provision for those who truly deserve it.

“Ang paborito kong linya doon ay, ‘Umani nang sapat ang may malinis na hangad.’ Para sa akin, God is a just God. Kung ikaw ay karapat-dapat na biyayaan, hindi ka dapat manghinayang kung ano ang karapat-dapat sa iyo. Kasi Diyos lang ang nakakaalam kung ano ka. Ikaw, puwede ka magkunwari na iba ka, puwede mong lokohin ang ibang tao, pero ang Diyos ay hindi puwedeng lokohin,” he said.

“Ungsod” is now available for streaming via Spotify, Google Play, Tiktok, Youtube, 7 Digital, Anghami, Thumbplay, Kkbox, Napster, and Play Network.

Palawano is known for their songs “Pabilugon,” and “Halina.” Its members were former members of a local songwriting guild and were known for performing at the now-defunct collective “Kusi@Dipaga.” According to the band’s Facebook page, their music style is inspired by indigenous heritage and current socio-political issues.