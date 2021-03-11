March 11, 2021

Bayan ng Española nagsagawa ng vaccination simulation exercise

By Ruil Alabi | March 11, 2021 at 10:00 pm

SOFRONIO ESPAÑOLA, Palawan — Isinagawa ng Municipal Health Office (MHO) sa covered gym ng bayang ito ang kanilang simulation exercise ng vaccination rollout para sa...

InLife and Connected Women forge ties for better income opportunities for women

By Press Release | March 11, 2021 at 9:11 pm

Insular Life through its InLife Sheroes program has formed a partnership with Connected Women to offer additional income generating opportunities to its members in the...

Number 3 most wanted ng Puerto Princesa nadakip ng pulisya

By Arphil Ballarta | March 11, 2021 at 6:00 pm

Nadakip ng Puerto Princesa City Police Station 2 (PS-2) ang top number 3 most wanted person sa city level sa kanyang bahay sa Sitio Iratag,...

90-year-old na puno ng Narra nabuwal sa Brooke’s Point

By Marialen Galicia-Archie | March 11, 2021 at 5:29 pm

BROOKE'S POINT, Palawan — Isang 90-year-old na puno ng Narra ang nabuwal at humarang sa national highway na naging sanhi ng pagkaantala ng trapiko sa...

One Time, Big Time police operation nets 90 crime suspects

By Romar Miranda | March 11, 2021 at 4:00 pm

Ninety  individuals were arrested in a six-day “intensified enhanced managing police operations” of the regional police office. Formerly called “One Time, Big Time” operations, the...