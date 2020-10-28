Holiday stamp collection begins at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Collect 12-holiday stamps to get the 2021 Giving Journal or 18-holiday stamps to get the limited edition holiday tumbler.

Warming Hearts, One Cup at a Time!

The holidays are here! You know what that means — time to collect your holiday stamps from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL)!

This season, CBTL is warming hearts, one cup at a time by giving customers a holiday stamp with every drink purchase in-store.

Collect 12-holiday stamps to get the 2021 Giving Journal or 18-holiday stamps to get the limited edition holiday tumbler.

The Giving Journal

Plan out your year with our 2021 Giving Journal. It’s compact and lightweight and features a minimalist design in three different colors–Quartz Pink, Teal, and Purple.

For the first time ever, this year’s journal is fully customizable. You can start with the month of your choice, scribble away, and design your story with our cool stickers. Plus, you can avail of exclusive discounts and offers in all our stores nationwide using the coupons included inside.

Each 2021 Giving Journal redeemed is for the benefit of the Real LIFE Foundation. Real LIFE Foundation is a Philippine nongovernmental organization that exists to honor God by serving and empowering the underprivileged youth of the Philippines through educational assistance, character formation, and leadership development.

Limited Edition Holiday Tumblers

Keep your drinks cold or warm with our limited edition holiday tumblers. Each tumbler is made of stainless steel to keep your drink insulated for up to 10-12 hours.

Choose among The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf-inspired designs in three limited edition colors – Ultra Violet (matte-finish), Frosted Almond (glossy-finish), and Dusty Blue (matte-finish).

Start collecting as early as now and redeem any of these items starting on November 23, 2020, in stores nationwide.

Valid for dine-in, take-out, or pick-up orders only from October 23, 2020, to January 17, 2020. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-106054 Series of 2020.