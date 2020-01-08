Hit-and-run victim’s family seeks public help to find suspect

Carlo, who was on his way to the Cathedral from Roxas Street was hit by a tricycle whose driver fled away after briefly stopping.

The family of hit-and-run victim Carlo Floria, 28, is appealing to the public to help find the suspect who is behind his severe condition after the incident happened in the early morning of December 24.



Mitch Floria, the sister of the victim, said Tuesday to Palawan News that they are seeking the help of the public to find a tricycle painted in cobalt blue and has “Raider R” on its back. The vehicle, she said, was caught on CCTV while it was leaving the scene at around 4:45 a.m.

Although it has no plate and numbers, they believe the tricycle will lead authorities to the whereabouts of the person responsible for what happened to her brother.

Mitch appealed to the driver of the tricycle to communicate with them and have a conscience to help in shouldering their brother’s medical expenses.

“Ang gusto ko lang sabihin sa kanya lumabas na siya, hindi naman namin siya sasaktan. Hindi naman kami ganoong klase ng mga tao, kung tinulungan niya sana ‘yong kapatid ko, maawa kami sa kanya. Pero kung makikita natin sa video pinipilit niyang paandarin ‘yong tricycle at umalis. Akala siguro niya nag-semplang lang ‘yong kapatid ko, pero hindi niya alam nag-su-suffer ‘yon ngayon,” she said.

Floria was rushed to the Cooperative Hospital, however, until now he is under medication.

Mitch said that in case the suspect shows up, their family will decide depending on what the suspect may tell them.

“Depende sa kung ano po ang pakiusap niya. depende rin sa desisyon ng mga magulang ko, pero kung para sa akin lang, hindi ko na siya kakasuhan, tulungan niya na lang kami na maibalik niya lang ‘yong lahat… perwisyo, danyos ng nangyari. Pero depende pa rin sa magulang namin kung ano ‘yong magiging desisyon nila,” she said.

Mitch also shared that Carlo is the youngest of the four siblings and is the one taking care of their parents.

According to her, Carlo is still taking two vials of pain relievers daily amounting to P1,400 each and still suffering from unbearable pain on his head.

Mitch is also appealing to the public for financial help so they could continue buying Carlo’s medicine. She can be reached through her account on Facebook that is under her name.

