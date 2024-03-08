A passenger on a motorcycle was declared dead on arrival following a collision on Thursday, March 7, along the South National Highway in Barangay Sicsican, Puerto Princesa City.

The driver, identified only as Jovito, 32, was on his motorcycle, accompanied by his partner, Concordia.

They were en route from their home in Purok Ranchero, Brgy. Sta. Lourdes, heading to the city center.

On the opposite lane, 60-year-old Lorenzo, a truck driver from Brgy. Irawan, was navigating his HOWO trailer truck.

According to Mrs. De Guzman, a witness to the incident, tragedy struck when Jovito attempted to overtake another vehicle. Misjudging the distance, his motorcycle collided with Lorenzo’s truck, causing an impact.

Both Jovito and Concordia sustained grave injuries, prompting them to be rushed to the hospital, where Concordia was later pronounced dead.

Both vehicles and the truck driver were taken to the local police station for investigation.