Local motorcycle enthusiasts came together on Friday at Kinabuch’s Restaurant to award outstanding members of their community and recognize their various achievements.

Some of the awardees on November 19 included motorcycle vloggers Juanito Rapadas, Jr., known for his Troiskie TV Youtube channel, and Eduard Miagao, president of the Palawan Motorcycle Organization (PMO) and known for his Juanride TV Facebook page.

Prior to the event, participants held a motorcade in Puerto Princesa on the same day.

The event was hosted by umbrella motorcycle group HIMAS (Hijos Motorcycle Association), which is composed of over 30 motorcycle organizations all over Palawan, according to Rogelio Sendaydiego, member of the board of directors of the local enthusiast group Hijos de San Jose.

“Sobra na sa thirty motorcycle groups sa Palawan, pero hindi nagkakaroon ng unity ride. Kaya nagkaroon kami ng idea, bakit hindi tayo mag-organize [ng event]. Nagpulong-pulong muna kami ng mga presidente ng mga motorcycle associations dito,” he said in interview on the same day.

“Dito naman sa Hall of Fame induction, ito ang first time na ginawa namin ito, pati na rin ang awarding. Kailangan dito may mag-vouch o mag-nominate sa inyo para masama sa Hall of Fame,” he added.

Hall of Fame inductees included Benjamin Marcelo, Manuel “Boy” Macasaet, and Edward “Butch” Chase of Kinabuch’s Restaurant.

Motorcycle organizations go on long rides all over the province, known as “gentlemen’s rides.” They also come together to do humanitarian activities, such as organizing donation drives and distributing relief goods. The community also serves as an avenue to bond over their love for luxury motorcycle brands and models.