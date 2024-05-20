The board of directors of the Palawan Electric Cooperative has canceled the annual general membership assembly (AGMA) scheduled for May 25, citing the ongoing high heat indices experienced across the province as the reason behind the decision.

Electric cooperative spokesperson Maria Janelle Rebusada said the 42nd AGMA has been postponed because the board felt it was important to protect the members who were planning to attend in light of the high heat index.

“Ang consideration dyan, kasi noong 2014, may namatay sa AGMA na ginawa noon. That time, hindi pa ganoon kataas yong heat index. Dito yon nangyari sa Paleco. Ayaw na kasi nilang maulit yon,” Rebusada explained.

“Gustong maiwasan yon. Concerned sila sa welfare and security ng mga a-attend,” she said.

The AGMA was slated on May 25, from after lunch until 3 p.m. However, as Rebusada pointed out, this timeframe corresponds to the height of the heat, as confirmed by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA).

According to the forecast of the state weather bureau, the expected heat index in Palawan on May 25 is still at 40-44°C, classified as extreme caution to danger.

In accordance with the said resolution, the said meeting is scheduled to take place on November 16.