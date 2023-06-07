Some 34 secondary school teams and nine elementary school groups from various municipalities in Palawan will showcase their knowledge in the upcoming Henyong Palaweño Quiz Bee as part of the Baragatan Festival 2023 celebration.

The event, scheduled for June 13 to be held at the NCCC Convention Center, will feature four categories: Math, Science, History and Culture (Palawan), and Geography and Environment (Palawan).

The aim of the quiz bee is to cultivate the intellectual abilities of young Palaweños, promote academic excellence, and enrich their knowledge of Palawan’s culture, history, geography, and environment.

The Baragatan sa Palawan Festival commemorates the 121st anniversary of Palawan’s civil government. This year’s theme is “Baragatan Festival 2023 sa ika-400 taon ng Kristiyanismo sa Palawan! Makiisa at Makisaya… Ipagbunyi at ipagdiwang… Kultura at Kaugalian… Kasaysayan at Kabihasnan.”

