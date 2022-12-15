British actor Henry Cavill has announced that he will not be reprising his role as the superhero Superman in the upcoming feature film being developed by DC Studios.

Cavill revealed on Instagram on Monday (Philippine time) that he just had a meeting with DC Studios execs James Gunn and Peter Safran, and “it’s sad news” that he will no longer be playing the comics character.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” he posted.

The actor, who is also well-known for his roles as Charles Brandon in Showtime’s The Tudors (2007–2010), Geralt of Rivia in the fantasy epic The Witcher (2019–2023), and Sherlock Holmes in the Netflix films Enola Holmes (2020) and its 2022 sequel, claimed that the “changing of the guards” at DC Studios was probably what caused his role as Superman to be shelved.

“I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” Cavill added.

Screenshot of Henry Cavill’s IG post.

For fans of the DC Comics hero, he said it is acceptable to “mourn a bit” but they must remember that “Superman is still around.”

“Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will,” he said.

“It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” he ended.

Even though he won’t be playing Superman anymore, DC Studios is reportedly looking for something for Cavill to do in the comic book world.

Many of Cavill’s fans said he will always be the Superman of their generation as they expressed their sadness over the news.

“You will always be the Superman of our generation brother. Always,” commented the verified account @hhgarcia41.

“Ok, no more DC then. They can’t make one right choice for their own good. You are amazing, Henry, and my true Superman. Always will be,” says @biancanelas.

