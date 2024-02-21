A helper was stabbed and killed by his drinking companion in Barangay Ipilan, Narra, yesterday morning, February 20, after they reportedly argued and fought, according to a police report.

A report released by the Provincial Police Office (PPO) from the Narra police station stated that the victim, Lorenzo Gitba, 49, a resident of Brgy. Sowangan, Quezon, was fatally stabbed by Alias Alfie, 27, a resident of Brgy. Tagusao, in the same town.

Investigations by the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS) claimed that on February 19, around 7 p.m., the suspect and the victim were drinking with others at Sitio Tagusao in Ipilan, Narra.

However, at around 2:28 a.m. on February 20, Gitba allegedly verbally assaulted Alfie, leading to the latter stabbing him.

“The victim shouted unsavory words, then the suspect drew his knife on his left waist and stabbed the victim,” the police report stated.

Recovered from the suspect on the day of the incident was a knife measuring approximately 10.5 inches.

The suspect voluntarily surrendered himself at Quezon Municipal Police Station and was subsequently turned over to Narra MPS.