Hello Glow, the K-beauty inspired skincare and personal care brand under leading local cosmetics company Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Inc., solidified its partnership with Miss Universe Philippines during a recent contract signing ceremony held at the Empire Studios in Estancia Mall Pasig. This marks Hello Glow’s second year as an official sponsor of the prestigious pageant.

In attendance from Empire Philippines were Jonas Gaffud, president & CEO; Voltaire Tayag, executive vice president and Mario Garcia, VP of business development & marketing. Representing Hello Glow were Dioceldo Sy, CEO & founder of Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Inc.; Denice Sy, chief sales & marketing officer and Hello Glow brand founder; and Demiee Sy, spokesperson and PR lead.

The contract signing ceremony came after Miss Universe Philippines unveiled its official candidates.

Expressing their gratitude for Hello Glow’s continued support, both Gaffud and Tayag emphasized the importance of partnerships that go beyond mere sponsorship. Gaffud thanked Hello Glow for their support, and shared how the collaboration has helped “enhance the pageant experience.” They also recognized Hello Glow’s commitment to empowering women and promoting beauty and wellness, aligning perfectly with the values of Miss Universe Philippines.

Denice Sy expressed their excitement to return as a partner for the second year. Building on their role as the official sun care partner in 2023, Hello Glow takes on the title of “official soothing care partner” this year, highlighting the soothing benefits of their best-selling serum infused Hello Glow soothing gels and multiuse sunflower beauty oils.

Sy also announced exciting developments for the upcoming pageant. The brand will be selecting six finalists during their iconic Hello Glow runway event to be held on April 3rd at SM North Edsa, two from the roster will later be crowned major titles Miss Hello Glow and Miss Hello Glow Body at the Miss Universe Philippines’ grand coronation night. This initiative underscores Hello Glow’s advocacy for self-care and their belief that every woman deserves to feel confident in her own skin.

Through this partnership, Hello Glow aims to promote a holistic skincare routine while supporting the Miss Universe Philippines candidates in their journey towards the crown.

Follow Hello Glow on social media with the handles @helloglowofficial on Instagram, Tiktok and Facebook, and @helloglowph on X (formerly Twitter).