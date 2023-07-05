Provincial health officials said the sudden rise of dengue cases in the province has reached an alarming level in several municipalities.

Latest data from the Provincial Health Office show the province has recorded a total of 3,274 dengue cases with 31 fatalities in the province from January to June this year.

The municipality of Taytay recorded the highest number of cases with 1,079 followed by Bataraza with 425, Roxas with 413, Brooke’s Point with 322, and Narra with 202.

PHO chief Dr. Faye Erika Labrador said the number can already be considered as alarming but it would depend on the Local Government Units to declare a state of emergency or an outbreak.

In the case of Taytay, she said the Sangguniang Bayan is already discussing the possibility of declaring an outbreak.

“For this year, from January, we really noticed an increase in cases of dengue and other illnesses compared to last year. The cases in Taytay from up January to March (alone) this year is [already] higher compared to the whole of 2022,” Labrador said.

She said in the second quarter of the year, the cases continued to rise so they had to intensify their information and education campaign in the communities and schools.

“In coordination with the different Municipal Health Offices, the Provincial Department of Health Office and the Center for Health Development, we have intensified our dengue awareness campaign and the 5S drive,” Labrador explained, referring to the anti-dengue campaign which stands for search and destroy, self-protection, seek early consultation, support fogging and misting, and stay hydrated.

She also said that schools are encouraging students to wear protective clothings such as long sleeves and to apply insect repellants as part of self-protection.

“Apart from IEC, meetings with DepEd, barangays, we have also restarted our vector analysis. Next week, the epidemiology unit of CHD will be arriving to assist us in further analysis in the increase of cases,” she said.

Meanwhile, Board Member Marivic Roxas who chairs the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Committee on Health and Social Services said the rising number of dengue cases need immediate attention and action and comprehensive programs.

“To effectively combat dengue, we must adopt a comprehensive and multifaceted approach. Let us take significant actions against the growing threat of dengue in our beloved province of Palawan by implementing preventive measures, promoting public health awareness, enhancing healthcare infrastructures and supporting research initiatives,” Roxas said in her privilege speech during the Sangguniang Panlalawigan regular session Tuesday morning.

She also called on the public and the local government units for collaborative efforts to help address the disease.

“Collaboration and coordination among various stakeholders are vital. We must work hand in hand with local government units, barangay officials, and non-government organizations to implement effective vector control programs. This includes regular cleaning, monitoring, and surveillance of mosquito populations and enforcing regulations on proper waste management and water storage practices,” she said.

Board Member Roseller Pineda echoed Roxas’s sentiments, adding that what is needed now is a strong partnership between provincial government and the LGU particularly the MHO.