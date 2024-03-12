The recent Indigenous Peoples (IP) Health Caravan, which the Provincial Health Office (PHO) ran from March 7 to 8, benefited a total of 1,574 indigenous peoples from the towns of Brooke’s Point and Bataraza.

The IP Health Caravan delivered various health services, including medical consultations, blood smearing for malaria, nutrition services for pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and children aged 5 and below, laboratory tests, Tuberculosis (TB) services, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) testing and screening, Leprosy screening, dental services, vaccination, free circumcision, family health services, information, education, and communication (IEC) campaigns, PhilHealth registration, PSA National ID registration, along with the distribution of free medicines, food packs, hygiene kits, and clothing.

The IP Health Caravan, held on March 7 at Tarusan Gymnasium, Brgy. Tarusan, Bataraza, and on March 8 at Tagpinasao Elementary School, Brgy. Salogon, Brooke’s Point, aimed to bring essential medical services closer to indigenous Palaweños as part of the ongoing health sector advocacy in the province.

PHO spearheaded the event led by Provincial Health Officer II Dr. Faye Erika Querijero-Labrador, in collaboration with the Department of Health (DOH), Provincial Department of Health Office (PDOHO) Palawan, Bataraza District Hospital (BDH), Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital (SPPH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan, Philippine Marines, LGU Bataraza, LGU Brooke’s Point, MHO Bataraza, MHO Brooke’s Point, Brgy. Tarusan, and Brgy. Salogon.

A similar activity took place in the town of Rizal on February 16, benefiting over 700 indigenous individuals.