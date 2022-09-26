- Advertisement by Google -

The Iwahig Prison Penal Farm (IPPF) will resume operation of the souvenir shop showcasing the handicraft products of the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) committed inside the penal prison in the fourth quarter of 2022.

CTO II Levi Evangelista, IPPF information officer, said that the handicraft products made by PDLs from the sub-colonies of Iwahig, Sta. Lucia, Inagawan, and Montible are now in the process of preparation. As a way to stop COVID-19 from spreading within the IPPF, the souvenir shop stopped running for a while in 2020.

The management is also preparing the souvenir shop, which is being used as a temporary office following the effects of Typhoon Odette.

“Sa pagbubukas ng souvenir shop, hinahanda na natin ang items na ito– yong mga handicrafts natin ay hindi siya ganoon kabilis gawin. Ang souvenir shop natin ay don kami rin nagkakaroon ng problema as of now kasi ginamit yong building 4 na office. Dahil ang aming official na opisina ay naapektuhan ng bagyo,” he said.

Aside from serving as part of the city’s main tourist attractions, the souvenir shop also gives PDLs an opportunity to showcase their works and generate income. It is one of the attractions located inside the IPPF aside from the historical buildings usually used for photoshoots.

The PDLs produce souvenirs like paintings, keychains, and other products made of rattan and wood.

Evangelista added that the products may also be displayed in the celebration of National Correctional Consciousness Week (NCCW) in October.

