Rep. Edward Hagedorn of the 3rd District slammed local media for sensationalizing “bad” news stories that reflect poorly on Puerto Princesa City and Palawan province.

Speaking at the Provincial Development Council (PDC) meeting on August 19, Hagedorn emphasized that tourism in the city and province is still recovering from the ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and negative publicity on social media is making it difficult for them to invite people to come and visit.

“Babalik na ang mga turista sa atin. Pero kung ang naririnig sa mga media puro negatibo, may kinidnap, may nawawala, at binibigyan natin ng masyadong importansya, yong mga bagay na ganoon kumakalat lalo, eh, sa media, sa social media, pag dumating yan sa mga bisita nating taga Manila, anong sasabihin? Sus nakakatakot pala dyan, may nawawala dyan, may kinikidnap,” he said.

“Imbis na ang pag usapan natin sa media yung development at yung mga magagandang nangyayari, mas binibigyan ng importansya yong masasamang balita.” he added.

Although he agrees that crimes should not be taken lightly, the first-term lawmaker urges everyone to be vigilant and immediately report acts of violence to authorities rather than spreading them on social media.

“Kung may makikita tayong hindi kanais nais sa ating paligid, ireport natin sa mga kinauukulan pero wag na nating ikalat kaagad sa media,” he added.

The Jovelyn Galleno missing person case has put Puerto Princesa City and the province of Palawan in the spotlight on social media. Since August 5, when she went missing, the unsolved case remains the viral topic on Facebook, Tiktok, and even Youtube.

To date, the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) has created a task group that will focus on finding Jovelyn.

