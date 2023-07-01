Former city mayor Edward Hagedorn spoke on Saturday to explain the decision of the Sandiganbayan, finding him guilty of “malversation of public property.”

Hagedorn, at the outset, denied misappropriating public funds and vowed to appeal the Sandiganbayan ruling all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.

The conviction was related to a case filed against Hagedorn concerning around 14 Armalite rifles that he reportedly failed to return to the government.

He clarified that the case, originally filed against him in 2016 by Mayor Lucilo Bayron, was specifically related to the malversation of public property, as stated under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code. It originated from his failure to return 14 out of the 20 refurbished Armalite rifles that had been issued to him, a discrepancy documented in the inventory records of the City General Services Office (GSO).

He also said that despite his conviction by the 3rd Division of the Sandiganbayan, as outlined in a 48-page decision released on June 30, he continues to hold his position as the elected representative of the 3rd District of Palawan in the House of Representatives.

Hagedorn has a 15-day window to submit a motion for reconsideration (MR), and he confirmed his intention to file it, enlisting the legal expertise of Saludo Law Office and Siguion Reyna, Montecillo, & Ongsiako.

Furthermore, he expressed his unwavering resolve not to let this unfavorable judgment erode his belief in the integrity of the justice system and the principles of equity. Hagedorn affirmed his commitment to exhaust all possible legal avenues, staying firmly within the ethical boundaries of the legal framework, in his pursuit of justice.

“Kung ma turn down yong MR, akyat tayo sa Supreme Court. Doon medyo mahaba haba ang usapan,” he said.

“Pero ako pa rin yong congressman ninyo. Hindi ako nakakulong—mahaba pa itong panahon na maglilingkod ako sa inyo. Pero ang hihintayin natin, yong final decision—pag sinabi ng Supreme Court, wala talo ka talaga, eh di pasok tayo. Ganoon lang yon eh,” said Hagedorn, noting that no one is above the law.

Despite his ongoing battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Hagedorn emphasized the importance of addressing the public’s concerns and providing clarifications. He revealed that he had been inundated with numerous text messages expressing worries and seeking confirmation regarding the allegations of fund misappropriation.

Hagedorn proceeded to shed light on the nature of the firearms involved in the case. He clarified that these weapons had been utilized by law enforcement agencies during his tenure as the mayor of Puerto Princesa. They were allocated to police officers and dedicated members of the city’s environmental watchdogs, namely Bantay Gubat and Bantay Dagat.

“Ang naging problema ko lang dyan, hindi nailipat yong memorandum receipt sa mga taong humawak ng baril. Siguro na overlook ko nga sa GSO. Kung nailipat ko, wala akong responsibility ngayon,” he said.

The Sandiganbayan decision a prison term of two to seven years, perpetual disqualification from holding public office and the forfeiture of all retirement or gratuity benefits. The court has also mandated him to pay P490,000 and return P35,000 to the Bureau of the Treasury.

Emphasizing his extensive years of committed public service, Hagedorn emphasized that he had never gained personal profit at the expense of the Filipino people. He stated, “I maintain my innocence of these charges, and I maintain that I turned these firearms over to the PNP. I firmly believe that the evidence will ultimately vindicate me.”