Palawan 3rd District Rep. Edward S. Hagedorn on Sunday denied accusations spreading mostly on social media that he had anything to do with the Jovelyn Galleno case and was protecting one of the suspects previously identified by police investigators.

In a recorded message published on his official Facebook page, Hagedorn explained that his decision to help Leobert Dasmariñas, one of the two suspects in the alleged rape and murder of Galleno, was because of the suspect’s plea for help and claim that he was merely being framed up for the crime. .

“Yung mga magulang at kaibigan niya [Dasmariñas] ay pumunta sa akin. Nilapitan nila si Kgd. Delamparo, at kinuwento nga nila na si Leobert ay nakasaksak. Tapos nagtago ito pero na-guilty at sumurender. Si kagawad Delamparo ang nag-arrange ng surrender sa mga pulis,” Hagedorn explained.

The city police had built up a case against Dasmariñas and his co-accused, Jovert Valdestamon, after the former reportedly confessed to the rape and murder of Galleno and led them to a set of skeletal remains that had matched the DNA of the victim. .

Galleno’s family, on the other hand, had repeatedly expressed doubts about the outcome of the police investigation.

Hagedorn also clarified that he agreed to post bail for Dasmarinas on an attempted homicide case he was facing and not related to the Galleno case. He added, however, that even he was surprised by the supposed admissions made by Dasmarinas to the police and the latter’s claim that he had been coerced.

“Nagtaka sila (Dasmarinas’ family) dahil pag-surrender, biglang lumabas na siya na yung kumidnap kay Jovelyn kaya nakiusap yung tao na pyansahan siya dahil binubugbog na siya sa loob, sinasaktan siya at pinaaamin siya sa mga bagay na hindi naman niya ginawa,” Hagedorn said.

He said that he has been helping people in trouble with the law, especially poor people, so that they can face the charges against them.

He added that he also wants to know if the accusations raised by police investigators against him were true.

“Gusto nating malaman kung talagang nasunod yung patakaran sa pag-declare ng DNA at kung totoo talaga lahat ng nangyari at lahat ng ebidensya nagtuturo sa kanya.

Hagedorn said that if Dasmariñas was indeed guilty, then the latter would have to face his case. “Wala tayong magagawa kung talagang nagkamali.”

He also said that he was willing to give a major reward to anyone who could help police solve the Galleno case.

“Actually, ako nga ang unang nagbigay ng malaking reward sa makakapagturo. Nagamit ko na ito noong mga nagdaang panahon at naging successful naman yung pagbibigay ng reward. Kaya nakapagtataka na ako pa ang madadamay dito,” he said.

Hagedorn also dismissed allegations he was behind the attacks against City Information Officer and Anti-Crime Task Force head Richard Ligad, who is being accused on social media of coercing Dasmarinas.

“Ang nakakalungkot dito, parang binigyan ng malisya yung pag-piyansa ko na wala naman akong hangad na iba kundi tulungan yung nangangailangan na walang kakayanan. Kaya raw pinalabas ito, para idamay si Ligad at idamay din si Mayor Bayron. Wala nga akong kamalay-malay na nadamay si Ligad kung hindi ito pumutok sa mga radio at sa Facebook,” he said.

“Ang hindi ko lang nagustuhan, yung pinalalabas na kami ang gumawa ng paraan para mailabas si Leobert at isabit si Ligad para masiraan si Mayor Bayron. Parang namumulitika ako, yun ang pinalalabas niya kaya sinagot natin sa radio yan,” he added.

