A woman died after she was hacked in the neck and left arm by a man she was drinking with at a house in Barangay Bacungan around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was identified as Corazon Reño, 58, a resident of Sitio Maranat 1-A, while the suspect, who was also promptly arrested by the authorities, was identified as Enrique Colita, also a resident of the same area.

Another victim, identified as Rolly Magno, was also hacked by Colita in the neck. As of writing this report, Magno had been taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his wounds.

Investigations by the Puerto Princesa City Police Station 2 (PS2) stated that Reño was attacked by Colita due to a dispute while they were drinking. According to witness Joselito Lopez, a security guard at Napsan Beach, an argument broke out among the victims and Colita during the drinking session.

Colita briefly left to go to his residence and returned with a bolo. When Reño saw this, she attempted to intervene, but the suspect hacked her and then turned on Magno.

Meanwhile, an anonymous source from the vicinity reported that four individuals were sharing drinks on the day the violent hacking took place.

“Apat silang nag-iinuman, yung dalawang victim, at saka suspek, saka yung security sa Nagtabon Beach,” said the Palawan News source.

“Ang biktima na lalaki, tauhan ko sa piggery. Tapos ang babae girlfriend niya, papunta punta doon sa farm. Ang suspek sa kabila lang nagtatrabaho,” he added.