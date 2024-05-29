The state weather bureau has officially declared the start of the rainy period in the country, following significant rainfall observed particularly in the western regions of Luzon and the Visayas.

Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA) Weather Specialist Obet Badrina explained that this is referred to as a Type 1 climate, characterized by continuous rainfall over a five-day period, which has now been met.

“Dahil dito, asahan natin na mas mapapadalas na yong mga pag-ulan sa hapon hanggang sa gabi, at kahit sa madaling araw. Ito yong tinatawag natin na early morning rain showers,” he said, advising residents of the country to always bring umbrella and raincoats.

(As a result, we can expect more frequent afternoon to evening rain showers, even during the early hours of the morning. This is what we refer to as early morning rain showers.)

Badrina said that today, May 30, the southwest monsoon (habagat) will bring particular rainfall in the northern part of Luzon, which will reach Palawan.

“Ito ay magdadala ng mga pag-ulan, partikular na sa may kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon, at aabot yan hanggang dito sa Palawan,” he stated.

(This will bring rainfall, particularly in the western part of Luzon, and it will extend to Palawan.)

Meanwhile, he said Typhoon Aghon, which has an international name, Ewiniar, has weakened to a severe tropical storm category and has left the area of responsibility of the country.

Other parts of the country will experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Some parts of Visayas and Mindanao will experience a slightly hot temperature in the afternoon.

Badrina said that currently, DOST-PAGASA is not monitoring any low-pressure area (LPA), expecting Aghon to be the last typhoon in May. However, in June, they expect one or two typhoons to come in.