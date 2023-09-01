A rainfall advisory was issued on Saturday morning, warning residents of specific areas in Palawan and Occidental Mindoro about the likelihood of heavy rainfall combined with intermittent intense showers due to the influence of the southwest monsoon.

The notice said light to moderate rains with intermittent heavy downpours ranging from 2.5 to 4.5 liters per square meter per hour are currently impacting various areas. In some instances, the intensity could escalate to a range of 7.5 to 15 liters per square meter per hour.

The affected areas include several locations in Palawan, such as Magsaysay, Cuyo, Agutaya, Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, Linapacan, Culion, Coron, and Busuanga.

Parts of Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang, Looc, and Paluan, are also within the anticipated impact zone.

These weather conditions are predicted to persist for a span of 2 to 3 hours, potentially affecting nearby areas as well. The regional office of PAGASA recommends that residents and local authorities remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

With the possibility of heavy rains, there is a heightened risk of flash floods, landslides, and other related hazards.

Local disaster management agencies are advised to be on standby and ready to respond to any emergency situations that may arise due to the ongoing weather conditions.

According to PAGASA’s weather specialist Daniel James Villamil, Typhoon Hanna (internationally known as Haikui) is still progressing in a westward direction, heading towards the waters east of Taiwan.

As of 4:00 AM, the center of Typhoon Hanna’s eye was estimated at a distance of 520 km East Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, based on available data. It exhibits maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near its center, accompanied by gusts reaching up to 150 km/h, and a central pressure of 975 hPa.

The typhoon is currently moving westward at a speed of 10 km/h, and the extent of tropical cyclone winds is significant, with strong to typhoon-force winds spanning outward up to 400 km from the storm’s center.

Villamil said that as Hanna progresses towards Taiwan, their satellite monitoring still tracks Typhoon Saola (formerly known as Goring), and the other is Tropical Storm Kirogi, which is situated outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

“Itong tatlong bagyo na ito sa loob at labas ng PAR, ang nagpapairal ng ating southwest monsoon o hanging habagat na nagdudulot ng mga pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon, at itong western section ng Visayas,” said Villamil.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) are currently in effect with TCWS No.1 being active. This signal indicates a threat of strong winds with a warning lead time of 36 hours. The range of expected wind speeds is between 39 to 61 km/h, carrying the potential for minimal to minor impacts on both life and property. Specifically, in the Luzon area, TCWS No. 1 is affecting Batanes.

Elevated or mountainous regions can anticipate increased rainfall, heightening the risk of flooding and rain-triggered landslides. Vulnerable areas, highlighted in hazard maps, and those exposed to prolonged recent rainfall are at particular risk.

The southwest monsoon, strengthened by Hanna and the two other tropical cyclones beyond PAR (SAOLA and KIROGI), will usher occasional to monsoon rains across western Luzon over the next three days.

“Si Hanna, possibleng makalabas ng ating area of responsibility sa Lunes (September 4) ng hapon or sa gabi, at habang nasa labas ng PAR, ito ay magiging almost stationary dito sa bahagi ng Taiwan Strait,” he said.