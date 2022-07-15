- Advertisement by Google -

Locked up at the provincial jail following his inquest on illegal gun possession charges, the purported leader of the so-called H World International Police Commission, on Tuesday insisted they are a legal organization.

Michael Blanco, who is only known to the local police as a migrant who married to a local, shuffles several documents inside his jail cell, which he said he will present to court to prove their legitimacy.

Blanco, who goes with a self proclaimed title of General, is facing charges for illegal possession of firearms after they were arrested following a botched attempt at taking over an island property in El Nido late last week.

“May mga dokumento kaming hawak na ito rin ang magiging ebidensya namin sa korte. May dokumento na nagsasabi na pwede, may MR kami. 1966-67 pa ito, may batas ito, bago lang na-receive noong August 17 ng Malacañang, DOJ, NAPOLCOM. Hindi kami ang [nagsabi] nyan kundi mga dokumento. Sa korte na lang kami magpapaliwanag,” Blanco said.

- Advertisement -

He obliged for a photo of himself flipping through a bunch of documents he himself had signed as “general” and copy furnished to different government agencies.

He told Palawan News in a quick reply to several questions that the legitimacy of their group is based on “Transmission Order No. 03579 dated October 1-15, 1975.”

He declined to give further details.

“May dokumento kami na pinanghahawakan, sa totoo lang may mga kaso na naipanalo na namin,” he insisted.

He showed one document dated 1974 but with recent receipt markings from several government agencies and addressed to the “Quint Five Powers”, apparently referring to the US, United Nations, a certain BD, USSR (now dismantled) and PI (which stands for Philippine Islands), essentially stating that no member of the group may be investigated by any government entity without the permission of their “World Court Judge” or their “General Command”.