The city government has made guitar classes available to young people who want to develop their abilities by learning musical instruments.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said they have 24 guitars and six ukeleles for young individuals who want to learn how to play musical instruments during Monday’s regular flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.

“Meron tayo niyan, hina-handle nila Prof. [Concepto] Maggay. Ang alam ko nagpalista na yong mga gustong matuto, pero this time, mas marami na tayong gitara, mas marami na yong puwedeng turuan,” Mayor Bayron said.

The city government will provide two sets for the free basic lesson that will accommodate 15 trainees each. Set A is every Monday and Wednesday, and Set B is every Tuesday and Thursday, both from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the learning pad or center at the back of the open amphitheater in Balayong Park.

Dr. Maggay, former president of the Western Philippines University (WPU), now the city bandmaster, is connected to the City Tourism Office (CTO), hence Bayron’s project was assigned to them as a task.

How to register

Both sets for the basic guitar lesson are currently filled, but those interested can already register for the July batch through Michie Hitosis-Meneses, senior operations officer and promotions marketing chief of the CTO. The CTO is located on the second floor of the new city hall in Barangay Santa Monica.

“Ngayong hapon naka-schedule na mag-start. Meron ng higit sa 30 students at ito nga ay hahatiin sa dalawa. Kararating lang ng in-order ni mayor Bayron ng guitars na junior size, pambata. Ang kinukuha namin na edad ay from 9 to 12 years old,” Dr. Maggay said.

According to him, the basic guitar lesson may last three months, depending on the students’ ability to learn.

After their training is completed, they will be presented at a recital.

“Depende sa ability ng mga bata — kung medyo talented baka hindi na makarating ng three months. Ang goal dyan ay makatugtog sila at maka-present sa recital. Magre-recital sila,” he said.

“Ang ituturo natin dyan ay basic lang muna. Pagkatapos ay magre-recital. Kung gusto pa ng bata na mag-proceed, ang pinag-usapan namin ni mayor kapag gusto pa nila, ipapasok na namin sa city band,” Dr. Maggay added.