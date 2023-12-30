The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) has issued a public advisory listing a set of prohibited firecrackers in accordance with Philippine law to ensure a safe and joyous New Year’s Eve celebration for all residents and visitors.

The city police said firecrackers exceeding the legal limit of 0.3 grams of gunpowder and those with improper fuses are strictly prohibited.

These regulations are enforced to prevent accidents and protect the well-being of the community during the festive celebration.

In compliance with Republic Act 7183, the legislation that oversees the sale, production, distribution, and use of firecrackers and similar pyrotechnic items, the prohibited firecrackers include:

Watusi Poppop Five Star Pla-pla Piccolo Giant bawang Goodbye bading Goodbye Philippines Atomic bomb Super lolo Hello Colombia Judas’ belt Giant whistle bomb Atomic triangle Mother rocket Goodbye Delima Goodbye Napoles Coke-in-can Super Yolanda Pillbox star Kabasi Hamas

The city police also urges residents and visitors to ensure safety when dealing with fireworks, it is essential to supervise children and pets at all times; follow safety instructions rigorously, including maintaining a safe distance from fireworks; and celebrate responsibly by giving top priority to the well-being of every member of the community.

The PPCPO has also emphasized that only authorized firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices with proper permits from the Regional Civil Security Unit 4B (RCSU 4B) are allowed.

These permitted firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices include:

Firecrackers

Baby Rockets Bawang Small Trianggulo Pulling of Strings Paper Cups El Diablo Judah’s Belt Sky Rockets (Kwitis) Other types equivalent to the foregoing in explosives content

Pyro devices

Sparklers Luces Fountains Jumbo Regular and Special Mabuhay TrompiC Roman Candles Airwolf Whistle Device Butterfly All kinds of pyrotechnic devices (pallaw) Other types equivalent to the foregoing devices

For those planning fireworks displays, obtaining the necessary permits from RCSU 4B is essential to ensure compliance with safety measures.

Meanwhile, the city government has a community fireworks display set for New Year’s Eve at the Balayong People’s Park in Barangay Sta. Monica.

The law specifies that any individual found in violation of the provisions outlined in the Act concerning the manufacture, sale, distribution, or use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices may face penalties, including a fine ranging from a minimum of ₱20,000.00 to a maximum of ₱30,000.00, imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and no more than one year, or both the fine and imprisonment, at the discretion of the court.

The court may choose to cancel the individual’s license and business permit and allow the government to confiscate their inventory or stock.