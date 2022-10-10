A proposed grand transport terminal intended to provide an organized transportation flow in the southern Palawan town of Brooke’s Point is expected to be constructed by the end of the year.

Town mayor Cesario Benedito told Palawan News that the municipal government of Brooke’s Point allotted P38 million this year to start the construction of the terminal in Barangay Pangolobian.

In contrast to the current situation, where commuter vans are dispersed throughout the town while waiting for passengers, Benedito claimed that the terminal will help organize and facilitate the transportation sector in Brooke’s Point.

“Ngayon ay may tambak na, nagawaan na din ‘yan ng site development plan. May pondo na din na P38 million para ngayong taon, sa pondo na ‘yon magiging operational na rin pero hindi pa tapos,” Benedito said.

He also said that the terminal will help boost the local economy of the town as they will also put up additional facilities for the passengers.

This will also help the tricycle drivers have an income by transporting passengers from the terminal to town proper, Benedito said.

“Malaki ang tulong nito kasi unang-una ay hindi na mag kalat kalat ang mga sasakyan at ang mga tricycle ay kikita din dahil may mapupuntahan na sila, kikita talaga at iikot ang ekonomiya. Isa pa, sumisikip na dito kaya dapat dalhin,” he said.

“Income generating ito, malaki kasi ang lupa nasa five hectares kaya plano namin na lagyan din ng ibang mga facilities,” he added.

The Brooke’s Point chief executive also revealed the local government bought the five-hectare land a few years ago intended for the terminal.

“Noon ay bumili ang LGU ng lupa para sa grand terminal kasi kung mapapansin mo ang Brooke’s Point ay iba-iba dito ang pinipwestuhan ng mga sasakyan,” Benedito said.

Benedito said this is just one of the priority infrastructure projects for the town, along with the continuous road concreting, installation of streetlights, and construction of drainage systems.

