A grader operator lost his life when the heavy equipment he was driving plunged off a cliff around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 16, in Sitio Apak-Pari, Barangay New Canipo, San Vicente, in Northern Palawan.

The victim was identified as Vicente Heredero, 56, from Manalo Extension, Brgy. Milagrosa, Puerto Princesa City.

According to a police report, the accident occurred while the operator was navigating the area. The grader struck a boulder unexpectedly, causing it to descend off the cliff.

The foreman from the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) stated that Heredero had been closely following a dump truck, ensuring the safe unloading of gravel. The operator skillfully avoided a collision with the dump truck, but the encounter with the boulder proved fatal.

The San Vicente Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) brought the victim to San Vicente District Hospital, where the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.