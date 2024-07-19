Around 34 fisherfolk associations affected by the El Niño in Palawan received fisheries support from the government.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally handed these over to the associations during his third visit to Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, on July 18, to distribute the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families (PAFFF).

This support comes from different programs of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) under the Department of Agriculture (DA).

For the National Mariculture Program, worth ₱2.76 million, four fisherfolk associations in Palawan were provided with four units of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) fish cages—two circular fish cages and two modular fish cages.

BFAR-Mimaropa Regional Director Roberto Abrera said this project is intended for aquaculture development in Palawan.

The Palawan fisherfolk associations that will benefit from the program include the Palawan Aqua-Agri Venture Agriculture Cooperative of Brgy. Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City; Shell Island Fisherfolks Association of Brgy. I, Roxas, Palawan; Pag-asa ng Pag-unlad Association of Brgy. Sta. Cruz, Puerto Princesa City; and Quezon Basneg Operator Association of Brgy. Alfonso XIII, Quezon, Palawan.

Under the F/B Pagbabago-Livelihood Development Program for the Calendar Year 2024, a total of 27 fisherfolk from different municipalities in the province were provided with a 24-footer fiberglass reinforced plastic fishing boat, complete with underwater fittings and a 10 horsepower diesel marine engine, amounting to ₱990,000.

For the Capacitating Municipal Fisherfolk Program, amounting to ₱26.1 million, BFAR granted assistance to the Self-Reliant Team of Palawan Multipurpose Cooperative from Narra, Palawan; Sinadayan Fisherfolk Association from Brgy. Culasian, Rizal, Palawan; and Linapacan Fish Catchers Association from Linapacan, Palawan.

Each association received a 62-footer fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) fishing boat for tuna hand-liners with six support boats called “pakura.” — OCJ/PIA-MIMAROPA, Palawan