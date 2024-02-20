Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates visited the 184 Technical Vocational Scholars of the SPS Alay sa Kabataan program, who are pursuing their studies at the Dualtech Training Center Foundation, Inc. in Calamba City, Laguna, over the weekend.

Accompanying the governor on February 18 were Chief of Staff Ceasar Sammy Magbanua, Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, Provincial GAD Head Richard Winston Socrates, Provincial PESO OIC Orphy Ordinario, and Executive Assistant IV Ma. Elizabeth Sabando.

Cojamco said that during the visit, Socrates interacted with the scholars to inquire about their well-being and personally receive their expressions of gratitude. The scholars also shared their experiences of learning and training at the center.

“He visited our scholars to see how they’re doing, to check on their well-being, and to ask them what they’ve learned so far. Gusto niyang makaugnayan sila personally,” Cojamco said.

The governor’s delegation was welcomed by the leadership of Dualtech Training Center, led by President and Executive Director Jerry Webb Muhi.

The group was also given a tour of the classrooms and facilities where the scholars study and undergo training.