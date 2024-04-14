Southern Palawan gears up to step into the spotlight of the tourism industry, marking a significant departure from the region’s traditional focus on Northern Palawan.

The declaration came from Governor Dennis Socrates during his address at the Palawan Philippine Experience: Culture, Heritage, and Arts Caravan, an event he described as “historic,” held at the Tabon Cave Complex and Lipuun Point on April 12, 2024.

“This is a historic, momentous event; this is also the beginning. We’re about to see tourism begin in Southern Palawan; hindi na lamang sa Northern Palawan ang turismo,” Governor Socrates said.

“Ngayon ay simula na ang pag-usbong ng industriya ng turismo sa Southern Palawan,” he added, thanking Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco for bring the Philippine Experience caravan to the province.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Tourism (DOT), aims to foster the development of a cultural tourism circuit centered on heritage, culture, and arts.

It seeks to enrich existing tour and domestic circuit offerings, which encompass diverse experiences such as Food and Gastronomy, Pilgrimage and Wellness, Living Cultures and Heritage, and an Arts caravan.

Frasco explained that it is in line with the National Tourism Plan and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’ directive to make the Philippines a “tourism powerhouse” in Asia.

“I’m happy to have found my way here in Southern Palawan to fully appreciate and immerse myself in the wealth of heritage that the thousands of years of existence of our ancestors prove,” expressed Frasco.

“The purpose of the Philippine Experience program is precisely to give emerging and lesser known destinations an opportunity to get assistance from the national government as far as tourism development and promotions,” she said.

The event showcased various traditions and arts of indigenous communities in Palawan. Booths were set up to display local delicacies and products crafted by municipalities in the southern part of the province.

Among those who participated in the event were officials from the provincial government, as well as representatives from the municipalities of Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Rizal, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Bataraza, and Balabac.

Several social media influencers and vloggers joined in to support the initiative held in Quezon.

The Palawan Philippine Experience: Culture, Heritage, and Arts Caravan not only signifies a new chapter in Southern Palawan’s tourism industry but also highlights the rich cultural tapestry and diverse heritage of the region. As the event concluded, anticipation mounts for the promising future of tourism in Southern Palawan.