The Palawan provincial government will provide financial assistance to seven Araceli fishermen, who were rescued in the waters near Roxas after being reported missing before the weekend.

Governor Dennis Socrates ordered the financial aid after learning about the fishermen’s rescue, according to Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) Chief Abigail Ablaña.

The fishermen were identified as Alfredo Abad, the boat captain, along with his companions Roque Luhan, Jacky Paalan, Janjan Paalan, Roberto Bacolod, Alvin Edar, and Tomas Vigonte.

Ablaña was present at the city pier with representatives of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) on January 26 to welcome them who had been rescued, following a report to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on January 25 about their disappearance. The fishermen had departed from the island barangay of Calandagan in Araceli on the morning of January 24 and subsequently lost communication with their families.

Upon their arrival, they received immediate medical assistance from the Provincial Health Office (PHO), with Ablaña stating that they will continue to receive support until they can return to their families.

“Magkakaroon tayo ng assessment base sa kanilang mga pangunahing pangangailangan katulad ng psychological at psychosocial services. Pagkakalooban din ang mga ito ng food packs at cash assistance,” she said, adding they will be under the provincial government’s care.

Earlier, Ensign Chrieson Dave Gabayan, the spokesperson for the (PCG) District Palawan, stated that the seven were located by a search and rescue team on board their multi-role response vessel BRP Melchora Aquino, around 12:15 p.m., approximately 7.6 nautical miles east of Verde Island in Roxas municipality.

Gabayan detailed that on Wednesday, January 24, the seven individuals set sail on a small fishing boat from the island village of Calandagan towards Araceli town’s mainland, facing strong winds and turbulent waves during their voyage.

He further noted that the incident was reported to them the next day, leading to a joint search and rescue operation with PDRRMO, Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West), and Naval Forces West (Navforwest).

An incident report shared by PDRRMO Chief Jeremias Alili’s stated that on January 24, around 10:00 p.m., a text message was received by a passenger’s wife, indicating motor banca damage to a white fishing boat with seven passengers.

A subsequent message at 12:51 a.m. on January 25 reported the boat’s capsizing, but this was only read by the wife at about 4:00 a.m. The family formally reported the incident to Coast Guard Substation Araceli at approximately 8:30 a.m. on January 25.

The rescue operation was conducted through the collaborative efforts of the PDRRMO, Municipal DRRMOs of Roxas, Araceli, and Dumaran, along with Bantay Dagat, the PCG, and the Tactical Operations Wing West and Naval Forces West of the Western Command.