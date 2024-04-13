Governor Dennis Socrates led the delivery of various provincial government services to the residents of Roxas town in northern Palawan through the SPS Caravan from April 10–12.

In his address to the residents of the town, Governor Socrates expressed gratitude to various partners, particularly the local government unit of Roxas, for their collaboration.

He emphasized that the government is an institution with its own identity and existence, distinct from the individuals who work within it.

Socrates acknowledges that within the government, there are employees with diverse roles, but they all contribute to its overall functioning and objectives as an institution.

“Nandito ako para magpasalamat sa lahat ng mga partners natin lalo na sa LGU ng Roxas na ating partner sa gawaing ito. Ang pamahalaan ay institusyon, ibig sabihin, mayroon siyang sariling pag-iral, may sariling katalagahan na bukod o naiiba doon sa mga bumubuo sa kanya. Kaya sa pamahalaan bilang institusyon, marami ang kawani na iba-iba ang trabaho, pero lahat ay kasali sa gawain na kabuuan ng pamahalaan,” he said.

The SPS Caravan was specifically conducted at Barangay Mendoza in the Municipal People’s Park Dome in the Poblacion area, and at Barangay Caramay, benefiting thousands of residents.

Residents received a range of free services, including medical consultations, dental care, free circumcision, and the provision of vitamins and medications courtesy of the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

In addition, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) offered free psychosocial services and distributed learning materials to child development workers.

The Provincial Agriculture Office (PAgO) provided vegetable seeds, while the Provincial Veterinary Office (PROVET) distributed vitamins and dewormers for pets and other small and large animals.

The Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO) also conducted a job fair for individuals seeking employment, while the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program held an orientation for young people aspiring to become scholars of the provincial government.

Representatives from the Provincial Legal Office (PLO) also offered free legal assistance.

Furthermore, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), MBLT 3, and 2nd Palawan Mobile Force Company provided various services as well.

With the assistance of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), the Provincial Gender and Development Office (GAD), and several other provincial and national government offices, the event was successfully executed.

The objective of the caravan was to bring free services closer to the people of Palawan under the leadership of Governor Socrates.

The barangays of Roxas are divided into 3 clusters. Cluster 1 Barangays include Barangay Mendoza, Bagong Bayan, Taradungan, Tumarbong, Antonino, San Isidro, Dumarao, Iraan, and Sandoval, while Cluster 2 comprises Barangay San Nicolas, Minara, New Barbacan, Barangay 1, 2, 3, and 4, Malcampo, San Jose, and Abaroan. Cluster 3 consists of the barangays of Rizal, New Cuyo, Magara, Tagumpay, Caramay, Salvacion, Nicanor Zabala, San Miguel, Jolo, and Tinitian.

In addition to the free services, the provincial government also provided residents with 10 kilos of rice per family.

The barangay officials expressed gratitude, as did the residents who benefited from the free services.

“Maraming salamat kay Gob. Socrates at kay Bise Gob. Leoncio Ola na nagbigay sa amin ng tulong para sa aming lahat at libreng serbisyo po gaya ng dental at medical po, maraming salamat Provincial Government of Palawan,” said Nancy Casabuena from Brgy. San Jose, Roxas.