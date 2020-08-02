Gov. Alvarez vows to provide flu, pneumonia vaccines to local residents

Speaking during the inauguration of the San Vicente District Hospital on Tuesday, Governor Alvarez also claimed that the flu vaccines will help prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the municipality.

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — Governor Jose Alvarez vowed he will seek assistance from the health department to vaccinate all residents of San Vicente.

Speaking during the inauguration of the San Vicente District Hospital on Tuesday, Governor Alvarez also claimed that the flu vaccines will help prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the municipality.

“Halimbawa madapuan ka ni Mr. Covid, kung may vaccine ka ng anti-flu at anti-pneumonia, si Mr. Covid aatras. Bakit? Kasi may bakuna ka na at hindi siya tatalab,” Alvarez said on July 28.

“Magpa-injection na kayong lahat. Hihingi ako sa Department of Health (DOH) para kung may anti-flu at anti-pneumonia, vaccine kayo,” he added.

Alvarez noted that the flu vaccine is expensive at around P5,000 for each shot.

“Panaginip natin na lahat ng taga San Vicente ay mabakunahan ng anti flu at anti pneumonia. May kamahalan yon nasa halos limang libo,” Alvarez said.

