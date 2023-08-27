Goring has been downgraded to a typhoon category as it maintains its counter-clockwise loop trajectory over the Philippine Sea, the weather bureau reported Monday morning.

“Bahagya nga itong humina—kagabi ay isa itong super typhoon category, ngayon ito ay muling nasa typhoon category na lang ito,” PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said.

Due to the impact of Typhoon Goring on the southwest monsoon, a significant area of Luzon and the Visayas will experience overcast conditions with potential rainfall.

Palawan is among the provinces that are under rainfall warnings this week, based on Rainfall Advisory No. 13 for Visayas PAGASA Regional Services Division issued at 5 a.m.

Residents dwelling in low-lying areas are advised to take precautionary measures against flooding and landslides for the rest of the week as Goring and the southwest monsoon continue to bring heavy rainfall.

A red warning level, indicating the potential for severe flooding in low-lying areas, has been raised for Busuanga, Coron, Culion, Linapacan, El Nido, and Taytay. An orange warning level, signifying an imminent threat of flooding, applies to Araceli, Dumaran, Magsaysay, Agutaya, and Cuyo. Additionally, a yellow warning level, suggesting the possibility of flooding, is in effect for Roxas and San Vicente.

Badrina outlined that Palawan, particularly the northern part, will continue to have heavy rainfall and severe winds despite not having any tropical cyclone wind signal. He noted that this is because the southwest monsoon is still intensified by Goring.

“Dulot naman ng hanging habagat, ngayong araw (August 28), magiging maulan din sa Cavite, Batangas, hilagang bahagi ng Palawan, kasama na ang Calamian at Cuyo, at Antique.

Until Thursday, Palawan will continue to experience heavy rainfall and strong winds due to the southwest monsoon, with rainwater levels of 50-100 millimeters (mm) in northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands.

Furthermore, a gale warning is raised in the coastal waters of Mimaropa, including Palawan, with wave heights reaching 2.8-6.5 meters.

Along with these rough coastal waters, an additional report by PAGASA stated that Palawan is set to have wind speeds of 40-60 km/h from Monday to Friday (September 1). Smaller fishing boats are discouraged from sailing in the waters, and the gale warning might lead to some ocean travel being cancelled.

A flood advisory has also been issued for watercourses and river systems in Palawan, particularly in Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Brooke’s Point, and Busuanga. Local disaster risk reduction and management offices (DRRMOs) are advised to monitor any changes or flooding in these river systems within the next few days and to take appropriate action.

As of 3 a.m. today, Goring was downgraded to a typhoon, with winds that had decreased from 185 km/h last night to 175 km/h this morning. Additionally, its direction has gradually shifted from east to southeast. However, Badrina noted that there remains a possibility of it re-intensifying to super typhoon status as it continues its path across the ocean.

By Thursday, it is anticipated that Goring might leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). However, PAGASA has noted that a tropical depression situated to the northeast of eastern Visayas is likely to enter the PAR on Wednesday. This depression is projected to amplify the impacts of the southwest monsoon in Palawan.