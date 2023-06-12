Google, the world’s leading search engine, paid tribute to the Philippines on its 125th Independence Day with a doodle that graced its homepage today.

Google expressed its respect in a statement for the historic significance of the day: “Today’s annual Doodle celebrates Philippines Independence Day 2023! This national holiday commemorates the freedom of the Philippines and its people. On this day in 1898, Filipino leader Emilio Aguinaldo declared independence from Spain after more than 300 years of rule.”

The historic proclamation of independence took place in Cavite, where Emilio Aguinaldo and 98 other Filipino officials signed the 21-page Acta de la Proclamacion de la Independencia del Pueblo Filipino. The momentous event was followed by the unfurling and raising of the Philippine national flag for the first time in history.

Google also honored the holiday as a day of reflection and celebration for Filipinos.

“On Independence Day, Filipinos gather with loved ones and enjoy a day off from work and school. In Manila and Cavite, major ceremonies are held to commemorate the occasion. These observances include a 21-gun salute, public speeches from government officials, and parades with colorful floats decorated with the blue, white, red, and yellow national flag,” Google said.

Google has a long-standing tradition of celebrating notable events, achievements, and historic moments from around the world through its innovative and artistic Doodles.

