This Sunday’s Google Doodle honors one of the features of the Fiesta Hermosa in Zamboanga City, where locals race vibrant and iconic vintas during the month of October in the southern Philippines.

The annual Regatta de Zamboanga, which takes place in the sea along R.T. Lim Boulevard, is regarded as the biggest and most popular event in the place that became a chartered city on October 12, 1936. It honors the La Virgen Nuestra Señora del Pilar de Zaragoza.

Fishermen from coastal communities like Sinunuc, Maasin, Labuan, Mariki, and the island of Santa Cruz make up the majority of the racers. Two people are paddling toward victory in each boat, according to Google.

“Also known as lepa-lepa or sakayan, the vintas are traditional outrigger boats with vibrant, rectangular sails. The intricate patterns on the canvas—designed by the racers themselves—symbolize the identities, customs and aspirations of the region’s diverse ethnic groups,” it said.

While the regatta is a friendly competition to honor the maritime prowess of the fishermen, everyone is eager to be on a winning team and take home a trophy.

Doodles are the entertaining, unexpected, and occasionally impromptu alterations that are made to the Google logo to commemorate special occasions, anniversaries, and the lives of illustrious creators, explorers, and scientists.

