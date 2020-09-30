Going Bike-Friendly at SM City Puerto Princesa

The Bike-Friendly SM initiative will roll out at SM City Puerto Princesa this September 30, and across all SM malls nationwide in the coming months.

Long known for its health and environmental benefits, biking has since emerged as a choice way to commute during the recent pandemic. With bicycles becoming more widely used, SM Supermalls through SM Cares is creating bike-friendly infrastructures and facilities to give the growing number of bike commuters and enthusiasts a safe, convenient, and enjoyable experience.

The Bike-Friendly SM initiative will roll out at SM City Puerto Princesa this September 30, and across all SM malls nationwide in the coming months.

“By transforming our malls into bike-friendly establishments, we hope to support inclusive and safe mobility, and promote a culture of cycling, “says SM Engineering, Design, and Development President Hans Sy Jr. who conceptualized and spearheads the project. “It is part of a comprehensive plan to make communities where SM malls are located, more inclusive, livable, and sustainable.”

Here’s what cycling enthusiasts can look forward to as SM goes bike-friendly:

Convenient, safe, and accessible bicycle parking. SM City Puerto Princesa installed its bike parking zone along Lacao Street, steps away from the mall and The SM Store entrance.

SM City Puerto Princesa installed its bike parking zone along Lacao Street, steps away from the mall and The SM Store entrance. Bike Repair and Washing Stations will be placed beside the bike parking zones to assist the pedaling public for their emergencies and maintenance. Each Repair Station is equipped with a bike stand, floor pump, and essential tools, which customers can also use for free.

will be placed beside the bike parking zones to assist the pedaling public for their emergencies and maintenance. Each Repair Station is equipped with a bike stand, floor pump, and essential tools, which customers can also use for free. Bike Exhibitors selling ride essentials such as bike tubes, lights/blinkers, bike locks, repair kits, tire patch kits, hand wipes, ponchos, gloves, and multitools. In-mall business partners will also offer a wider range of accessories and gear that will be available for sale.

such as bike tubes, lights/blinkers, bike locks, repair kits, tire patch kits, hand wipes, ponchos, gloves, and multitools. In-mall business partners will also offer a wider range of accessories and gear that will be available for sale. Bikers’ Treat. Get deals and discounts from selected stores by presenting your bikers’ community ID.

In addition to bike infrastructure, SM will spearhead information sessions on road safety, first aid, basic bike repair, and biker and motorist etiquette in partnership with biking communities.

“We have designed our bike facilities to be enjoyed by all members of the community across all ages and biking abilities, whether it be for utilitarian or recreational purposes”. Sy added, “SM hopes that this will encourage more people to take up biking as a healthy and environment-friendly mode of transportation”.

With the Bike-Friendly SM initiative, customers can now look forward to a safe, convenient, and enjoyable riding experience. The project is also one of the highlights of SM’s Green Movement campaign promoting environment-friendly initiatives for sustainable communities.