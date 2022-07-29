- Advertisement by Google -

Girl’s Generation had their fans worldwide all hyped up as the “Nation’s Girl Group” dropped the teaser for their new album on their official Twitter account after their extended 5-year hiatus.

Entitled “Forever 1”, the said album also marked Girl’s Generation’s 15th anniversary as one of the “pioneers” of Kpop.

Earlier this year, SM Entertainment announced the girl group’s comeback, heralding the said project.

It was in 2017 when the girl group decided to take a break and focus on their individual careers after the release of their chart-topping album, Holiday Night.

Two months after that, members Tiffany, Sooyoung, and Seohyun parted ways with SM Entertainment.

“We’re at a great time where K-Pop is an amazing pop form, and it’s turned into this thing where it’s about the feeling you get when you hear a song, even if it’s not a language that you know,” Tiffany said in an interview.

Forever 1 is set to be released on August 8, and a reunion performance is also expected at a concert on August 20.

