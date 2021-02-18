Get, Renew SM Advantage Card for FREE until Feb. 28

Maybe you missed several perks and privileges at SM affiliated stores before just because you don’t have an SM Advantage Card or SMAC.

On regular days, it costs P200. But great news for SM customers without any loyalty card (SMAC, SMAC Prestige, BDO Rewards Card, MoM Card, SM Stationery Card, Love your Body Card). You may now get a SMAC for FREE at The SM Store Puerto Princesa until February 28, 2021.

To qualify, simply present your receipt with a minimum purchase of P2,000.00 to the Customer Service Counter to get your FREE SMAC. This will be valid for one (1) year, Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-113599 series of 2021.

And if you already have a SMAC but will expire soon, you may get a FREE RENEWAL until February 18, 2021 too.

To avail yourself of this privilege, just fill out the form here: https://bit.ly/2NhgC99

Once done, you will receive a reference number and promo code via SMS. Present these together with your expired SMAC at the Customer Service Counter inside any branch of The SM Store or via Call to Deliver at #143SM (#14376) to claim your renewed card.

Renewed card is valid for a one (1) year membership only.

Delivery of your renewed SMAC through Call to Deliver is subject to delivery fees and should always be accompanied by a purchase of any other item. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB 110993, Series of 2020

For more SMAC Updates, visit http://www.smadvantage.com .