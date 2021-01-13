Get P10K dengue insurance for only P300 at The SM Store

And just in case, it is better to be practical and insured. For only P300, you could already secure a lump sum cash of P10,000 if you get diagnosed with dengue, either outpatient or hospitalized.

The City Health Office (CHO) recently reminded the public about the possible increase in dengue cases during the present wet season.

And just in case, it is better to be practical and insured. For only P300, you could already secure a lump sum cash of P10,000 if you get diagnosed with dengue, either outpatient or hospitalized.

This MediCash Dengue Insurance by Pioneer is available at the SM Store Customer Service, valid after 15 days of waiting period up to one (1) year.

Once insured, you still get P10,000 on top of your HMO and PhilHealth benefits to take care of other expenses. Receipts or hospital bills are not required.

The regular price of MediCash Dengue Insurance is P350 for customers without SM Advantage Card (SMAC) and P320 for SMAC holders. You can get this for P300 if you buy more than one policy, for you and for at least one of your loved ones with ages 14 days old up to 70 years old.

For inquiries, you may contact Pioneer at (02) 7750 5433 or email retail@pioneer.com.ph and BDO Insurance at (02) 8838 2364 or email bdo-insure@bdo.com.ph.

Visit The SM Store Puerto Princesa Customer Service for more information and services, located at the lower ground level of SM City Puerto Princesa.