Generally fair weather will prevail across the country today and the next two days due to the monsoon break, or the period when the chances of rain are low, according to the weather bureau in a forecast.

However, according to PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda, a cluster of clouds triggered by an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) near the eastern section of Mindanao, which could transform into a low pressure region (LPA), is being actively monitored.

Castañeda said the ITCZ is expected to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms in some parts of Mindanao.

“Dito sa ating satellite imagery, nakikita po natin na yong southwest monsoon o hanging habagat ay malayo ngayon at hindi gaanong nakakaapekto sa kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon at Visayas. Tayo ngayon ay nasa tinatawag na monsoon break, o yong period kung saan mas mababa yong tsansa ng mga pag-ulan. At ayon sa ating latest analysis, ito ay magpapatuloy hanggang sa susunod na dalawang araw,” she said.

“Continuous monitoring tayo dito sa kaulapan na ito sa posibilidad na magkaroon ito ng sirkulasyon at maging isang LPA,” she added.

The whole Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from east to southeast will prevail over the same areas with slight to moderate seas.