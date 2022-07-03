It will be generally fair weather with isolated rain showers for Palawan, as the southwest monsoon continues to affect the western part of Northern Luzon.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said they are not monitoring any new weather disturbances since the exit of storm Domeng over the weekend.

“Pagkatapos ni bagyong Domeng kung saan lumabas ng PAR nitong weekend, wala tayong namo-monitor na bagong bagyo sa dagat Pasipiko. Sa susunod na tatlong araw ay wala tayong inaasahan na bagyong maaaring makapasok sa ating Philippine Area of Responsibility,” weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

The moderate to strong winds from the south to southwest will prevail over Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro, with moderate to rough seas.

- Advertisement -

The light to moderate winds from the east to southeast will prevail over the Visayas with slight to moderate seas, the forecast added.