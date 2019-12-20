Gas tender nabbed for suspected shabu peddling in Narra

Police authorities nabbed Sunday a gas tender in Barangay Antipuluan, Narra for suspected shabu peddling.
He was identified by Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) P/Capt. Ric Ramos as June Estoquia, 24, a resident of the same barangay.
He was apprehended during a joint operation of the Narra Municipal Police Station and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU).
Authorities were able to buy a piece of a transparent plastic sachet containing alleged shabu.
