Gas tender nabbed for suspected shabu peddling in Narra

Police authorities nabbed Sunday a gas tender in Barangay Antipuluan, Narra for suspected shabu peddling.

He was identified by Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) P/Capt. Ric Ramos as June Estoquia, 24, a resident of the same barangay.

He was apprehended during a joint operation of the Narra Municipal Police Station and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU).

Authorities were able to buy a piece of a transparent plastic sachet containing alleged shabu.

