The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has created an innovative oral vaccine called Fishvax Aero for tilapia, which is expected to revolutionize the way health is managed in local aquaculture.

This oral vaccine achieved development under the DOST-Collaborative Research and Development to Leverage Philippine Economy (DOST-CRADLE) Program, Trinity University of Asia (TUA), together with Santeh Feeds Corporation.

Fishvax Aero specifically targets bacterial infections, such as Motile Aeromonad Septicemia (MAS), which affect tilapia in aquaculture settings. The target is to combat these infections effectively within the tilapia farming industry.

In Taal Lake alone, a significant number—around 50%—of the approximately 600 million fingerlings stocked annually die due to various factors, including bacterial infections like MAS. DOST said these infections contribute to an estimated annual economic loss of approximately ₱150 million due to fish mortality.

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum, Jr. stated that the department is committed to resolving this issue in the industry through the provision of solutions grounded on science and technology like Fishvax Aero.

“Through research and development, we can support local industries by developing science-based solutions to address their concerns. The oral vaccine through fish feeds will be able to support our tilapia industry, most especially our backyard farmers, since it is easy to administer and is a cost-effective solution in ensuring that the fish stock is less susceptible to diseases” Solidum said.

The DOST claimed that unlike traditional vaccines that are typically administered through injections, which can pose logistical and practical challenges in aquaculture settings, Fishvax Aero can be easily incorporated into fish feeds, offering a more convenient and efficient method of administration for the aquaculture industry.

It represents a substantial advancement in technology aimed at enhancing the health management of fish populations, particularly in combating bacterial infections like MAS in tilapia farming.

“This oral vaccine was initiated to increase fish production through better fish health management and possible prevention of the threat of zoonotic infection that might come from these pathogens,” said Dr. Anacleto Argayosa, the project leader from TUA.

Microbial pathogens specific to tilapia are grown in large quantities (mass-cultivated) and then rendered harmless (inactivated) using suitable techniques.

The inactivated bacterial cells are then coated or encapsulated with a naturally occurring nanomaterial. This nanomaterial acts as a carrier, protecting the bacterial cells and ensuring their stability.

These encapsulated bacterial cells, which now carry antigens (substances that stimulate an immune response), are mixed with regular fish feeds. This allows for the oral administration of the vaccine during routine feeding of the tilapia.

“When we were offered to partner with Dr. Argayosa on this project, we were hopeful that the vaccine will solve the farmers’ long-running problem of low fish survival,” said Daniel V. Cabrera, National Sales Manager of Santeh Feeds Corporation.

“We also hope that the cost of the vaccine that is added to the fish feed will not significantly impact the cost of the feed. If this happens, we are helping the farmers and the tilapia farming industry to become more sustainable,” he added.

Tilapia is widely regarded as one of the most economically accessible fish in the Philippines. Its yearly sales volume, approximately ₱24 billion, significantly bolsters the nation’s economic stability and food supply.

Despite being among the world’s leading producers of tilapia, the country faces rising mortality rates among these fish due to bacterial infections.

Fishvax Aero was introduced in both Laguna and Batangas. A milestone was achieved with a 50% relative percent survival (RPS) observed among fingerlings tested in San Luis, Batangas, demonstrating promising outcomes for extending its application with second doses and subsequent grow-out phases.

RPS serves as the benchmark to gauge the vaccine’s effectiveness, highlighting its greater efficacy with higher survival rates.

The department explained consistent use of Fishvax Aero across subsequent breeding cycles and stages significantly reduces tilapia deaths.

Upon project completion, a policy endorsing the use of oral vaccine technology for fish is slated for recommendation.

It said the innovation promises substantial benefits for tilapia farmers and is poised to bolster the aquaculture sector in the Philippines over time.