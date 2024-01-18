The price of galunggong, commonly referred to as the “poor man’s fish,” is expected to fall to ₱150-₱130 per kilo by next March, according to Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francis Tiu Jr.

Secretary Tiu attributes the anticipated price drop to the end of the closed fishing season for galunggong in Northern Palawan. This season, which started on November 1, 2023, was implemented with the intention of protecting the fish’s spawning season.

He said Wednesday in a Palace briefing that this would be a relief to many in the country, where galunggong is a staple fish, especially in the context of the current high prices of goods.

“Ang talagang season ng Pilipinas sa galunggong catching is March, April, May, and June. Yong lifting ng [closed season] by end of February, mahina pa ang huli nyan, but by March, I expect bababa ang presyo. From ₱200 ngayon, baka maging ₱150 o ₱130,” Tiu said.

The closure of the fishing season is a measure taken to ensure the sustainability of the galunggong population, balancing ecological needs with market demands.

He said that as the closed season draws to an end, the increase in supply is expected to drive the prices down, making this essential source of protein more accessible to the average consumer.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the DA to enhance the country’s aquaculture sector as a means to boost fish production.

It’s a method used to increase the availability of seafood without relying solely on wild fish populations, thereby supporting sustainable fishing practices and ensuring a steady supply of fish and other aquatic products.

Tiu said that by focusing on aquaculture, the Philippines aims to augment its fish supply, which can help in meeting the nation’s dietary needs and reducing pressure on wild fish stocks.

“We have to repair the habitats, we have to let the fishing grounds rest for a few years para dumami ulit yong isda,” he explained.

He further stated that there is a need to fortify and enhance the seaweed industry to provide fishermen with additional income sources.