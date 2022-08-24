- Advertisement by Google -

The family of Jovelyn Galleno has sought help from Sen. Raffy Tulfo to conduct a separate DNA test on the skeletal remains found Tuesday along with the personal belongings of their missing kin.

In an interview with Raffy Tulfo in Action, Jovelyn’s sister stated that after her sister went missing, members of their community searched the area but found no trace of a dead body until the remains were discovered on Monday, August 23.

She confirmed that the personal items belonged to Jovelyn, including the bag, which her sister was carrying when she vanished.

They were found with the skeletal remains in an area about 300 meters from their home. Surrounding residents go there to plant crops and gather firewood, she said.

“Nagtataka po kaming pamilya at the same time yung mga taong nakatira sa paligid kung saan natagpuan yung buto po, kalansay. Hinanap na namin doon [pati] ng mga may awtoridad [nag] drone na din, wala silang [nakita] negative doon banda sa side na iyon,” Jonalyn said.

“Kaya nakapagtataka po na bigla na lang may lumutang na may mga buto daw na natagpuan doon at kasama ang gamit ng ate ko doon,” she said.

She added that not a single local who lived close to the area where the skeletons were found reported seeing any indications of a decaying human body.

Jonalyn requested Sen. Raffy Tulfo’s assistance in conducting a separate deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test to ensure that the skeletal remains belong to Jovelyn.

“Isa nga po sila sa mga nagsasabi na wala po silang nakita o naamoy doon po. Kasi yung gubat na yun ay may daanan din [na] dinadaanan din ng mga tao. So, possible po na kung may patay talaga doon, mangangamoy at mangangamoy,” she added.

“Although tiwala naman po kami sa mga kapulisan, yung kanilang mga ginagawa [na imbestigasyon] pero para na lang din sa peace of mind ng mga taong nakapaligid sa amin, at the same time ng family namin,” Jonalyn added.

