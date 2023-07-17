PAGASA is urging sea vessels in Palawan to refrain from venturing too far out into the sea, as the province remains under the previously issued gale warning.

This cautionary measure is in response to the potential danger posed by waves anticipated to reach heights ranging from 2.8 to 4.5 meters.

Included under the gale warning are Calamian, Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan Islands.

The southwest monsoon continues to prevail in the western section of Luzon and Visayas, bringing scattered rain showers to the western part of Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, earlier at three o’clock, July 18, the low-pressure area being monitored was last spotted at a distance of 810 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, and currently, it has no direct effect on any part of the country.

However, its trough or extension will bring scattered rain showers to the eastern part of Mindanao, according to PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda.

“Based on our latest analysis, this low-pressure area has the possibility to develop and become a full-fledged storm within 24 hours. We can see that it might still move northwestward and potentially approach the area of Northern Luzon in the coming days,” she said.

Castañeda also mentioned that there is a possibility for the scenario regarding this low-pressure area to change, so the public should always stay updated with the weather.