GAB seeks reinstatement of Pacquiao as WBA welterweight champ

The 'Peoples Champ' Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao, also a senator of the Republic of the Philippines. | Photo from WBA

The Games and Amusement Board (GAB) is seeking to reinstate Senator Manny Pacquiao’s World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Welterweight Championship belt, after the boxing association stripped him of his title and declared him “champion in recess.”

GAB chairman Abraham Kahlil B. Mitra, in a two-page appeal letter addressed to Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, president of the WBA, asked the boxing body to restore Pacquiao’s title after WBA’s Championships Committee announced in January to replace the eight-division world boxing champion with Cuban boxer Yordenus Ugas.

Pacquiao who holds a 62-7-2 record, won the WBA Super Welterweight Championship belt against Keith Thurman on July 20, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“GAB is mandated by law to champion the rights of every Filipino professional boxer at all times. That is why we are appealing to WBA to reconsider its decision,” said Mitra in a statement.

Citing Rule C.22 and C.23 of the WBA Rules on reverting a ‘Champion in Recess’ to his former status, GAB is seeking to restore Pacquiao’s status as a Full Champion.

“We are studying the WBA Rules and we want to assist our good Senator who may have to fight next. Also, we want to know from our partners in the WBA what particular documentation we must have to comply with as WBA requirements, to regain the WBA belt, in case our Pinoy boxing champ opts to,” Mitra added.

